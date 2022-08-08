Heavenly Pizza hosts free haircuts for kids event

The event began on a whim last year and has grown into a popular non-profit initiative to send kids back to school looking their best.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Back-to-school time can be stressful and expensive, but one Findlay restaurant is once again stepping up to help the community.

For the second year, Heavenly Pizza in Findlay hosted the initiative Heavenly Haircuts for kids on Monday. When he started it up last year, Josh Elchert, president of Heavenly Pizza, thought only a handful of kids would come in for a free haircut before school starts.

He was shocked when 100 signed up. So he brought in more hair stylists this year and again filled up 100 slots.

"I think sometimes we don't realize what the need is, and to see the need and do some small part to make sure that we're meeting that need [is important]," Elchert said. "I couldn't believe how fast [it filled up]. Last year it filled up even quicker - I think it was a couple hours that it filled up."

Kids enjoyed games, activities and snacks, and received a free hygiene kit.

Many of these families would have had their children in for a haircut at some point before school. But the one-stop shop event offering the cuts for free helped lift some of the stress for parents and kids entering the new school year.

"So that way we can help more people feel comfortable and confident in there appearance and how they feel about themselves starting out school," hair stylist Brooke Simsa with Bless Up & Bloom said.

Elchert is glad he can pay it forward.

"We just love giving back to the community and showing god's love and bringing people in and showing them that they are cared about and that they are appreciated and have value," he said. "If there is a need that we can help meet, we want to be there to meet that need in our community. Especially with moving into a new school, combine it with new kids. They feel confident in themselves and be able to move forward and that kind of stuff is huge for kids."

Organizers intend to host events like this every year.