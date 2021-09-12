Heavenly Pizza in Findlay believes it has the recipe to keep people on the job

A new job market thanks to the pandemic means there are more jobs than workers. But one local pizzeria says employers can stop potential employees from leaving.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many changes in the job market, according to Ohio Means Jobs.

This means there are more jobs than available workers taking them, which is the opposite from years past.

Another way to look at the market is it's no longer a business-friendly market, where a company could just tell prospective employees 'This is what you'll get working for me and you'll like it.' But that's not the case now.

If someone doesn't like their job, they leave.

However, Heavenly Pizza in Findlay employees like manager Timmy Lemire said employers can stop employees from leaving by walking the walk and talking the talk. Heavenly Pizza is full of employees who want to work.

"It's on our boxes, it's on our uniforms, you know, John 3:16," Lemire said. "It's love. It's love and respect. We show each other the love of God."

Lemire said the owner Josh Elchert has been not only a boss, but a mentor and father figure to him.

Elchert has treated his employees to fun outings like Cedar Point, Hocking Hills and kickball games, and even celebrates work anniversaries. Lemire explained that Elchert makes them feel appreciated.

"That's the way that Josh does business. He takes care of his employees like they were his own family," Lemire said.

Elchert's way of business is what Ohio Means Jobs Department of Planning and Development Deputy Director Michael Veh said is how all businesses have to function if they really want to keep employees.

"Some people are very loyal," Veh said. "You get hired by someone, you stay with them. But other people are saying, 'Wow up the street they're offering $2 an hour more. I'm off tomorrow, I'm gonna go interview with them and see how it goes.'"

Veh argued not every employee is running to the best paying job. But they'll go to a business that offers flexibility with scheduling, and really takes a chance on them.

"It's almost imperative that [businesses] broaden their scope and look more broadly at available workers than what they've done traditionally in the past," Veh said.

He's noticed that businesses are finally taking applications of former convicts, rehabilitated addicts, and people with disabilities more seriously. Veh said employers have been worried about hiring them for one reason or another.

But he argued that those employees are more loyal and at times more reliable than not.

"And if it's a question of loss of productivity or you spend a little bit of money to make sure that this worker can do the job comfortably and within their abilities. That's kind of a no-lose situation," Veh said.

Lemire added another way businesses like Heavenly Pizza could do well are investment and donations. The pizzeria is currently collecting toys for Toys-for-Tots, money for Salvation Army and Christmas Donuts and Deadlifts, and canned goods for City Mission.

"[Elchert] wants to invest into us, and in turn, it inspires us to invest into the community and into each other as well. It's consistency across all avenues of life," Lemire said.