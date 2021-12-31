Henry County's 'Project Thaw' to provide one-time heating bill payment to families in need

Applications will be available from Jan. 1, 2022 through the close of business April 29, 2022.

Henry County families in need of financial help can apply to receive a one-time payment to help with their heating bills.

"Project Thaw" provides $500 toward propane and $250 toward any other heating source for families in the county with children.

Applications will be available from Jan. 1, 2022 through the close of business April 29, 2022.

The applications must be stamped by April 29, 2022 at Henry County Job and Family Services.

