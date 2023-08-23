HEAT CANCELLATIONS | Impacts on schools, sports and more

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ahead of excessive heat and humidity late Wednesday and into Thursday, several institutions have canceled or changed the times of events. Event organizers and officials have let us know about the following cancellations:
Wednesday
Bowling Green vs. Sylvania Junior High football game - CANCELED
St. John's Jesuit Academy Football games (home and away) - CANCELED
Springfield vs. Napoleon girls soccer - CANCELED
Perrysburg vs. Anthony Wayne girls soccer (junior varsity and varsity) - CANCELED
Thursday
Tiffin City Schools - CLOSED *Students who attend Vanguard-Sentinel can still be transported to the career centers by getting on their regularly scheduled shuttle bus from Columbian High School
Gesu School - CLOSED (First day of school delayed until Friday)
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Some events may be rescheduled; check with organizers for future dates.
