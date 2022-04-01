Shifting the view of healthy living for Black and Brown women

The Thursday night event, “Black & Brown Women Rising”, changes the story about mental and physical health for women of color.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Museum of Art and the National Association of Mental Illness of Greater Toledo are teaming up to dedicate an event to changing the narrative on mental and physical health for women of color.

"A lot of women suffer from mental health and we don't talk about it, we have to start talking about it. And black and brown women, we experience more of that stigma because we're less likely to seek out mental health care" says event founder Diana Patton

So, seeking to change the stigma, the event will focus on mental health and offer resources to those who are in need of them.

But the event is not just for black and brown women.

"And we want to make this a diverse event. So, really it's for black and brown women to understand the issues of mental health, but we need everyone coming together. So this is for everyone regardless of your ethnicity, your race, your religion, gender, come together and let's talk about these issues and it's going to be a beautiful event, we have so much in store" Patton says.

Among those resources showcased at the event vendors will provide help with yoga meditation and proper breathing.

Tickets for the Thursday night event are selling quickly so if people are interested in going to the event make sure to buy tickets soon.