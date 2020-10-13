Health experts urge public to get flu shot as flu season overlaps with pandemic

While the vaccine won't protect you from COVID-19, the concern is with two infections present at the same time, people could end up having to fight both.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Health officials and the University of Toledo are trying to limit the risk of people getting sick by urging the public to get a flu shot this year.

"Every year, we talk about getting the flu vaccination to protect ourselves and unfortunately, this year we're also dealing with COVID-19," Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said.

He said he believes it's even more important for people to get the flu vaccination this year.

While the vaccine won't protect you from COVID-19, the concern is with two infections present at the same time, people could end up having to fight both.

"It is the intersection with COVID and no one needs to be hit twice. Of course, the regular flu virus, A and B varieties, do annually cause death among people," said University of Toledo College of Nursing Associate Professor Dr. Susan Batten.

The University of Toledo is working to make sure the people on their campus have immunity against the flu. The school is offering free, drop-in flu shots for all students and employees.



"The goal that we have is to protect our healthcare providers. But, we also want to protect our students and we think about our faculty," Batten said.

The first clinic starts Oct. 14. It will be held in the Stranahan Hall Lobby. Information for other upcoming clinics can be found here.

Zgodzinski said with both viruses prevalent, there is also a possibility that the COVID-19 protections currently in place could help limit flu in the community.



"With COVID, could be that we may not see as much flu because we're wearing our face covering, washing our hands, staying away from people as much as possible. It could help out as well too," Zgodzinski said.

So far, the health department has given over 600 flu shots. They recommend people six months and older should get the flu vaccine.