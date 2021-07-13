Health experts say booster shot may not be necessary as Pfizer meets with US government officials

Doctors with ProMedica and Mercy Health agree the priority is for more of the population to be vaccinated.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Pfizer met with U.S. officials on Monday about a possible COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

The drugmaker briefed officials about preliminary data for a third shot, but following the meeting, President Joe Biden's administration said they do not think a booster shot is currently needed.

But with the possibility of a booster shot, there are some questions of who can get it and when.

"We don't know how long the immunity lasts from a vaccine with COVID. We just haven't had enough time to figure that out," said Dr. Kevin Casey, the Chief Clinical Officer with Mercy Health Toledo.

Casey says it's too soon to tell if a booster vaccine will be needed.

Still, companies like Pfizer and Moderna are already working on a third shot.

"The booster shot is, in most cases, the same exact vaccine that you'd get the first time. It's just boosting your immune system. Our immune systems have a memory. So when we first encounter something we have to learn how to recognize it," said Dr. Brian Kaminski, the Vice President of Quality of Patient Safety with ProMedica.

According to Pfizer, early data from the company's booster study suggests people's antibody levels jump five to 10-fold after a third dose.

That's compared to their second dose months earlier.

"All a booster system is, allows your body's own immunity to say, 'hey remember me. You remember me,' And they go, 'oh yes, we recognize you,' and that will reset the memory to build up the defenses," said Casey.

Kaminiski says medical professionals believe a third dose, if necessary, will produce an even stronger immune response.

But at this point, the current vaccine is able to fight the variants.

"Right now I really think we need to focus on the vaccine itself. I think that is the most important priority. Considering the fact that we still have half of our population has not received it and the data that we're seeing about Delta (variant) is concerning," said Kaminski.

And if enough people are vaccinated, there might not even be a need for a booster shot.

"Depending on how long the immunity lasts from the vaccine will determine whether we need a booster. Also, the percentage of the population that actually gets vaccinated makes it less likely that a booster will be necessary," said Casey.

Both doctors say we'll have to wait and see what the data shows and if it's safe, but for now, it's more important to just be vaccinated.