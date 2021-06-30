Health department: Syphillis cases on the rise in northwest Ohio

79% of cases this year have been identified within Lucas County.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says syphillis cases are on the rise in northwest Ohio.

The cases are significantly increasing, with 91 cases already for 2021 compared to 92 cases in 2020 and 82 cases for 2019.

The health department provides syphilis/HIV case management for eight counties within northwest Ohio, and says 79% of cases this year have been identified within Lucas County.

“Syphilisis a sexually transmitted disease and is treatable with antibiotics, if detected. Syphilis may not cause symptoms initially, but will result in very serious illness if left undiagnosed and untreated," said health commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski.

Signs of syphilis can include a painless sore or ulcer in the mouth or genital areas, and generalized illness with fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and rash. More serious signs of syphilis can include meningitis or eye infections.

Syphilis is spread through direct contact with a syphilis sore (chancre), usually during vaginal, anal, or oral sex. Close skin-to-skin contact, even with a condom, may still result in syphilis since the condom may not fully cover exposed areas.

It can also be spread through kissing if there are syphilis sores in the mouth or on the lips. A pregnant woman with syphilis can spread it to her unborn baby, which can cause serious health problems and even death of the baby. If you are pregnant, be sure to get tested.