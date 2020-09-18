Health Department releases guidance for attending President Trump's upcoming rally in Toledo

Those who attend the rally on Monday will sign a form upon arrival acknowledging they understand and accept the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in public places.

TOLEDO, Ohio — President Donald Trump is coming Toledo for the second time this year. He is holding a rally at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport on Monday. While specific details have not been released, general admission tickets are available, meaning big crowds will be expected.



“COVID-19 is highly infectious that there is that possibility to increase infection numbers,” said Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner.



Zgodzinski said the health department will be providing masks for those in attendance. He suggests bringing your own hand sanitizer and staying with the group of people you came to the rally with. Additionally, before going consider if you fall in a high risk category for getting COVID-19.

When asked if he felt this rally will drastically increase Lucas County numbers, he replied that nothing can be predicted with this virus.

“I don't have the crystal ball so I can't predict the future so I don't know what's going to happen. I don't know how many of those individuals there are going to be from our community, I don't know how many are going to be from other communities,” said Zgodzinski.



Those who attend the rally on Monday will sign a form upon arrival acknowledging they understand and accept the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in public places.

As always, health officials are encouraging anyone who feels sick or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to stay home.



