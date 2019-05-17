The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is investigating a possible measles case affecting one school in the Sylvania school system.

Stranahan Elementary is working closely with health department officials to ensure proper protocols are followed, the health department said Friday.

A confirmatory test result is expected early next week.

Schools in Ohio are required to ensure that children receive the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine unless exempted.

"If your child is not upto-date or is in need of the MMR vaccine, please contact your family doctor," health department officials said. "Measles is a very contagious, vaccine-preventable disease. The MMR vaccine has been proven highly effective at preventing the transmission of measles. One dose of MMR vaccine is approximately 93% effective at preventing measles and two doses are approximately 97% effective."

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: Protect yourself, get vaccinated

RELATED: US measles cases top 700, the highest in 25 years

RELATED: VERIFY: Can you take a blood test to check if you’re vaccinated for the measles? Should you re-vaccinate if unsure?