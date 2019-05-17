The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is investigating a possible measles case affecting one school in the Sylvania school system.

Stranahan Elementary is working closely with health department officials to ensure proper protocols are followed, the health department said Friday.

Family members of the student involved believe this is not a case of the measles, and only an allergic reaction to medicine.

A confirmatory test result is expected early next week.

A letter to Stranahan families urges them to check their children for signs of measles:

Fever

Runny nose

Cough

Loss of appetite

Conjunctivitis

Rash

The measles rash doesn't usually appear until about 14 days after exposure, two to three days after the fever begins, the letter to parents said.

"Should your child exhibit any of these symptoms while attending school, it is recommended that the child be sent home as a precautionary measure. It is our responsibility to protect our children and take all steps necessary to prevent the spread of diseases in our school systems," the letter said.

Superintendent Adam Fineske said the action was taken out of an abundance of caution.

"The health and well being of our kids is our top priority. We have taken all of the necessary precautions as directed by The Health Department. At this time, we are not aware of any other potential cases of the measles in our community," Fineske wrote.

Schools in Ohio are required to ensure that children receive the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine unless exempted.

"If your child is not upto-date or is in need of the MMR vaccine, please contact your family doctor," health department officials said. "Measles is a very contagious, vaccine-preventable disease. The MMR vaccine has been proven highly effective at preventing the transmission of measles. One dose of MMR vaccine is approximately 93% effective at preventing measles and two doses are approximately 97% effective."

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: Protect yourself, get vaccinated

RELATED: US measles cases top 700, the highest in 25 years

RELATED: VERIFY: Can you take a blood test to check if you’re vaccinated for the measles? Should you re-vaccinate if unsure?