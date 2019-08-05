TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday marked the second day Mercy Health St. Vincent's workers walked out of the job and went on strike. Still, with no negotiations set up, nurses, technicians and support staff are standing firm on the picket line.

Together, they are enthusiastically demanding better health care costs and less on-call burdens.

Mercy Health released an official statement Tuesday night addressing the offer they made before the negotiations broke down. Hospital officials have not made a new offer since April 10.

MHT Official Statement UAW Labor Relations 5.7 | Trade Union | Hospital Over the weekend, the Hospital sought to address the Union's main concerns, which were on-call and health insurance benefits. * The last, best and final offer that was proposed on April 10, maintained that total healthcare costs for associates would remain the same during the 2019-2020 period.

Additionally, Mercy Health officials said that they are willing to speak with the union, but it's unclear whether or not that will happen.

RELATED: Strike continues: Mercy Health St. Vincent workers continue strike 24 hours later, Mercy releases insight to their offer

"I'm striking until the hospital negotiates with the union," St. Vincent worker Ernest LeVasseur said.

Despite no deals, nurses are not letting it get them down. Those standing on the picket line said they want the final contract to benefit patients and that's what's pushing them on through this stoppage.

"I don't feel defeated. Like some people were emotional and it was hard to leave yesterday. I worked yesterday, it was so hard to leave. But I know in my heart that we're doing the right thing. That we're doing what we need to do for patient safety, not for ourselves," nurse Emilee Kiesel said.

With an unknown future, St Vincent workers say it's hard, but they are committed to getting what they're demanding.

"We're all very scared, we're all nervous about being out here, our love is on the inside. We definitely want to go back to work, but we're here for the people. We're here for the patients, this is all about patient safety," nurse Joanne Simmons said.