Head-on crash takes life of motorcycle riders northeast of Clyde

A 67 and 65-year-old man and woman were riding on SR 101 when a car struck them head-on according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol

CLYDE, Ohio — Two people are dead after the motorcycle they were riding was struck head on in Sandusky County on Saturday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 67-year-old Donald Brown Jr. and 65-year-old Lisa Brown, both of Clyde, were riding northeast on State Route 101 south of the turnpike just after 4 p.m.

At the same time 72-year-old Nancy Taylor, also of Clyde, was driving southwest on State Route 101 when her car went left of center and struck the Browns head-on.

Mr. and Mrs. Brown suffered fatal injuries as a result of the accident. The Browns were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Mrs. Taylor sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. She was flown to the hospital where OSHP says she was in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

