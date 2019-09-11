MARION, Ohio — Four people are injured following a head-on collision Friday night.

This happened on State Route 309 around 7 p.m.

Joseph L. Gossman, 26, of Delphos, was traveling west on State Route 309 when he went left of center into the path of oncoming traffic. Katherine M. Buettner, 53, of Fort Jennings, was traveling east on State Route 309 when she was struck head-on by Gossman's car.

Gossman's vehicle came to rest in the roadway. Buettner's car ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its right side.

Gossman was extricated from his vehicle by mechanical means and transported by EMS with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Gossman's passenger, Olivia J. Gossman, 28, of Delphos, was transported by EMS with minor injuries.

Both Buettner and her passenger Keith E. Buettner, 53, of Fort Jennings, were also transported with reported minor injuries.

All occupants involved in the crash were reportedly wearing seatbelts. Drug impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to never drive impaired and to always wear a properly adjusted seatbelt.

