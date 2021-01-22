5 hospitalized following head-on collision in Huron

The incident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on US 6, just east of Rye Beach Rd.

HURON, Ohio — Five people were seriously injured in a head-on collision in Huron Thursday evening.

According to an accident report, Anthony Swan, 19, of Sandusky, was headed eastbound on US 6 with three passengers in his car. At the same time, Ian Bowers, 30, of Vickery, was headed westbound on the same road.

Swain reportedly drove off the right side of the roadway and hit a curb, before careening left of center, striking Bowers head-on.

Swain and his passengers all were transported to the hospital with incapacitating injuries. Nobody in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

Bowers was wearing his seatbelt at the time, but was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.