MAUMEE, Ohio — Visitation for the man who fell into Lake Erie on Sunday is taking place Friday. It's a chance to say goodbye to Burl Steele, and the Maumee man's community has been coming together to show support for Steele's family long before Friday.

Steele reportedly fell into the water when the boat on which he was a passenger hit the wake of another watercraft.

Officers found his body about 500 yards north of where he was reported missing. The incident remains under investigation.

Taelar Steele

Saturday is Steele's funeral at Crossroad Community Church in Ottawa Lake.

The community is coming together to show support for Steele's family.

"My dad is a legend. He always will be a legend. Now all my brother and I have to do is keep our heads up and try to work our way towards that," said Burl Steele's daughter, Taelar Steele.

Taelar and her brother, Burl Steele III, grew up at the ballfield. It's a sport they say their father loved and in turn, so do they. The siblings still are wrapping their heads around the events of this week.

"It's hard to believe. One second he's here talking about what movie we should watch and the next, he's not," said Burl Steele III.

Taelar and Burl III said everyone knew their dad and if they didn't get to meet him, it's too bad.

It's evidenced by the outpouring of support the family has received since Burl's death.

"I decided to put a fundraiser together, hoping to raise $5,000 for the children. And to be honest with you, it's a testament to Burl. His personality and who he was. To see what it's done, it's amazing," said Steve Butler, a childhood friend of Steele's.

WTOL

The fundraiser is a T-shirt sale on Facebook, which has raised more than $25,000 in just five days. The shirts honor Steele, with his last name on the back, and the shirts also will be worn by a softball team he coached.

"Burl was just the type of guy that, any of his friends, if the roles were reversed, he's the first one to reach out, the first one with a kind word. The first with a hug," said Butler.

Taelar and Burl III say they're grateful for the support from the community and want everyone to remember their father's smile, his jokes and his love for the game.

"We didn't just lose a dad this week. We lost a best friend. We lost a coach. And a lot of people lost a brother and an idol," Burl III said.