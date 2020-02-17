FREMONT, Ohio — The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum in Fremont was the first presidential library in the United States.

Every Presidents Day is important for the museum; admission is free and multiple family events are scheduled.

On Monday, crafts for the kids, Hayes' favorite snacks, carriage rides and tours of the president's historic home were offered to teach people about the country's 19th president.

The mission of the library and museum is to inspire those from the area about this aspect of local history that they may have not known, including the fact that Hayes lost the popular vote, but won the presidency by a single electoral college vote.

"It's a great opportunity for people to come and learn about the things that he did while he was president, the issues that he and his wife first lady Lucy Hayes had during their presidency; and some of them are very similar to today," marketing manager for the Hayes Presidential Center Kristina Smith said.

Along with museum's permanent displays, the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum also hosts multiple, rotating local history exhibits throughout the year.

