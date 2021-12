Rosa Cole, 72, is missing from the 2400 block of Parkwood Ave. Rosa was seen wearing a tan jacket, black winter hat and dark leggings. Call 419-255-1111 with info.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police need your help to locate a missing woman from the Old West End.

72-year-old Rosa Cole is missing from the 2400 block of Parkwood Avenue, according to police. Rosa is 5'1'', 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has dementia.

Rosa was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black winter hat and dark leggings.

If you have any information on where Rosa Cole may be, you're asked to please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.