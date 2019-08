TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police is asking the public to keep a lookout for a missing woman.

Police say 37-year-old Suzanne Lewandowski went missing from the 2900 block of Hartman.

Toledo Police Department ‪Missing Adult: Suzanne Lewandowski, age 37, is missing from the 290... 0 block of Hartman. She is a W/F, 5'6", 230lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Family has concern for Suzanne's safety. Please call 419-255-1111 if you know her whereabouts. ‬

Police say her family is concerned for her safety.

Lewandowski is described as a white female standing at 5'6" and weighing 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unclear when she went missing.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 419-255-1111.