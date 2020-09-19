Haunted Hydro prepares to open its doors to patrons under governor's COVID-19 guidelines

Owner 'Crazy Bob' says he wouldn't open for the attraction's 31st year if he wasn't 100% sure they could do so safely.

FREMONT, Ohio — A popular Fremont haunted house is just days away from opening its doors to guests seeking a scare.

The masterminds behind Haunted Hydro Dark Attraction Park in Fremont are beyond eager to welcome you for a thrill - safely, and under all of the governor's guidelines.

"Crazy Bob" Turner, the CEO and owner of the attraction, says this year's theme is "The Curse of the Cure."

He's enthusiastic for the 2020 season.

"We want you to know for 2020, the Haunted Hydro is doing its very best to follow protocols of the CDC, the state of Ohio with governor's programs and activities and our local health board of Sandusky County to make sure we have one of the safest facilities for everybody," said Turner.

This is the park's 31st year in action, but things will be noticeably different.

Turner says visitors will have to buy tickets online and wait outside in their car. EMTs will also be on hand to check temperatures. The layout has been revamped to accommodate distancing and minimize contact.

"One thing: the Hydro is far from normal. But it's a release, it's something to get their mind off of everything that's going on," said Laura Cleveland, an assistant manager at Haunted Hydro.

However, some people have mixed feelings about haunted houses during the pandemic.

"People should be able to attend haunted houses no matter what. But I feel like, yeah, they should practice social distancing," said Mariah Conner.

"I suppose they're pretty close quarters for most haunted houses, so I would struggle to know how they can keep the distancing. But I guess if people can make it work... You know, we just left from Five Guys and it was pretty congested," said Tracy Darr.

However, Turner says he wouldn't open the attraction if he wasn't sure it was 100% safe.

He says they've been preparing for the season for about six months, adapting to make necessary changes to remain in compliance with all codes.

And, as for Governor Mike DeWine's announcement on Friday recommending against haunted houses and hayrides opening - Turner says he is still allowed to open for the first weekend of the season on Oct. 2.