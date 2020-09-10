Haunted attractions in Northwest Ohio open for business this season

Here's what's open for thrills and chills this Halloween season!

The coronavirus pandemic is making Halloween and spooky season a little different this year, but you can still get your scare on at some of these Northwest Ohio locations!

Leaders Farms

Leaders Farms in Napoleon, also known as Screamacres, is still open for business this season. Both the haunted and regular corn maze is available for guests to go through from now until Oct. 31.

Screamacres also offers a wide variety of family-friendly activities, including the Jumbo Jumper, pumpkin cannon and hayrides.

Check them out on Facebook or on their website for ticket information and COVID-19 restrictions.

Cedar Point

While Halloweekends weren't able to happen this year, Cedar Point rolled with the punches to create a new Halloween experience for park-goers - the Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.

Our limited-time event, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest Presented by Party City and Sponsored by Utz is winding down. With... Posted by Cedar Point on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The fall fest will be a family-friendly event with trick-or-treating, spooky snacks and fun entertainment. Visit Cedar Point's website for what safety regulations guests are asked to follow.

The Tricks and Treats Fall Fest will be held on Saturdays and Sundays from now until Nov. 1.

Tricks and Treats Fall Fest has also replaced Halloween Haunt at Kings Island. Cedar Fair hopes all regular Halloween attractions can return next year.

The Haunted Hydro

The Haunted Hydro in Fremont is also open and ready with chills and thrills this season.

"Yes we will be open - come hell or high-water!" the Hydro said on its website.

The Hydro is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. until Oct. 31.

Visit their website or Facebook page for safety guidelines and what they have planned for this year, including "Curse or the Cure" and haunted escape rooms.

Field of Fear

Field of Fear in Monclova is not only open this year, but will feature four all-new haunts!

Guests can get tickets for Fear Farm, Sensory Overload, COVID-20 or The Last Ride for $10, or a ticket to all four haunts for $20.

The last ticket will be sold at 10:30 p.m. every night. Field of Fear is open on Fridays and Saturdays from now until Halloween.

Visit their website for more information.

Distracted Haunted House

Distracted Haunted House in Bowling Green is open in an all-new, all-indoors location at the Woodland Mall.

The haunted house is open select days on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Tickets range from $15 to $17 for group tickets, $22 for general admission or $30 for fast pass tickets.

Visit the website to view the schedule.

Purgatory

Purgatory in Findlay is an outdoor haunted trail open Fridays and Saturdays in October.

The haunted trail is open on Fridays from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. or until the last person in line goes through.

Tickets are $12 and only cash is accepted.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Haunted Ghost Town

Findlay has not one, but two haunts to check out this Halloween!

The Haunted Ghost Town is open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to midnight from now until Halloween.

Tickets are $15 and you must be 14 years or older to attend - that's how you know it's scary!

Visit their Facebook page for more.

Putnam County's Haunted Cornfield

Head to Ottawa to enjoy Putnam County's Haunted Cornfield, one of the first cornfields to be taken over by ghouls and goblins.

Formerly known as Schmitz Haunted Cornfield, you can get your thrills and chills on Fridays and Saturday nights for $13 per ticket until 11 p.m.

Visit their Facebook page for directions and more.

Ghostly Manor & Lake Eerie FearFest

Ghostly Manor Haunted House is ranked the #1 Haunted House in Ohio by Haunted Attraction Magazine, and it's right in our backyard!

The haunted house is open from Sunday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturdays from 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. and for their extreme haunted house show Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ghostly Manor tickets are $11 during the day and $15 during extreme haunted house times.

The four other haunted houses at Lake Eerie Fearfest won't be open this year due to COVID-19.

Visit their website for safety regulations and ticket information.

Other haunted attractions open in Ohio