The Bowling Green Water Department said the outage would likely affect the entire village of Haskins.

HASKINS, Ohio — The Bowling Green Water Department has planned a water outage for the Village of Haskins on Aug. 22, officials announced.

The outage is expected to begin at 8 a.m. and last four hours and is "likely" to affect the entire village. The planned outage is dependent on weather conditions.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: ProMedica hands off management of Uptown grocery store to local business

City officials said they would notify the public of further updates and changes as necessary. Officials did not specify the purpose of the water outage.