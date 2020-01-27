PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The chimney where 14-year-old Harley Dilly died has been dismantled, according to Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman.

A Facebook post from the chief on Monday said that the structure was taken down by the owners of the Fulton Street house, with the assistance of the city of Port Clinton. The gesture was taken "out of respect for Harley's parents."

The chief's post reads: "Good Afternoon Friends,

Out of respect for Harley’s parents, the homeowners at the address on Fulton Street removed the chimney this morning along with our (City of Port Clinton) assistance.

Thank you,

Chief Hickman"

After weeks of being missing, Harley Dilly was discovered inside the chimney on Jan. 14. His cause of death was listed as "compressive asphyxia," according to the coroner's office. Compressive asphyxia is described as when the torso is compressed, preventing the lungs from expanding and hence interfering with breathing.

A memorial service was held so the public could say goodbye on Saturday.

Harley Dilly was found inside a chimney in this house on Fulton Street in Port Clinton on Jan. 14.

