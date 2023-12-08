NWS confirms EF1 tornado in Hardin County

The National Weather Service estimates that maximum wind speeds during the tornado reached 90 mph.

KENTON, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Hardin County during a storm Saturday afternoon.

Saturday's storms prompted several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings as a strong system moved through north central Ohio.

NWS says the tornado in Hardin County first touched down in Kenton at approximately 12:46 p.m. in the vicinity of West Espy Street and Robinson Avenue. It was a moderate tornado, gaining an estimated maximum wind speed of 90 mph. The maximum path width was estimated to be 200 yards while the path length was roughly 2.2 miles. It lasted for about 6 minutes.

No injuries were reported as a result of the tornado.

As far as damage goes, numerous trees and large limbs were downed. In addition, there was sheet metal and roof damage to buildings in this area. Numerous homes and garages had at least some damage. In the area just north of Letson Street, where the winds were likely strongest, one garage was flattened. Structural debris was found at least a quarter mile away.

According to AEP Ohio, more than 1,300 power outages were reported in Hardin County following the storm, most of which were reported in the Kenton area.

NWS confirmed tornadoes were also spotted in Marion, Richland and Ashland counties, though the survey of damage in those counties has not yet been recorded.

