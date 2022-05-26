Happy ending for dog stabbed in 2020, and whose owner died in the attack

A now convicted killer faced a judge in a deadly central Toledo stabbing from last year and it was a happy ending for the victim's dog.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Thursday, a jury found Anne Hair guilty of murder and felonious assault in the 2020 death of 60-year-old Anthony Banks in Toledo.

But she was also convicted of cruelty to animals.

Hair didn't just attack Banks, she also stabbed his dog, Baby Girl.

Baby Girl was stabbed in the head and the neck, the same day her owner was killed.

Not knowing if she would survive or not, the detective on the case, Danielle Mooney, knew she wanted to take Baby Girl home, saying she felt it the second she saw the look in the dog's eyes.

"It was automatic, it was that moment. It was the moment she popped up and walked over to me. I fell in love, like it was instant love," said Mooney. "It was love at first sight and she is the greatest dog I've ever known. She is joy, she is wiggle butt, she is amazing."

But before Mooney could take the dog home, she had to make sure it was okay with her husband.

"I went home to my husband and asked him if it was a possibility to adopt her if we would eventually be able to adopt her that day, like that evening," said Mooney.

That's when Lucas County Pit Crew stepped in to help save Baby Girl's life.

"We put her into a foster home and took care of her for quite some time because the case was proceeding along," said Lucas County Pit Crew executive director Jean Keating. "And Detective Mooney had expressed an interest in seeing her all the way through to her recovery."

Months later, Baby Girl was healthy enough to go home with detective Mooney and had to learn how to be a dog again.

"She's just the happiest, chunkiest little dog you'd ever want to meet. You would never really know what she went through," said Keating. "It's horrific to think of what she saw and what she suffered."

Mooney explained Baby Girl's story captivated the community's attention.

On Thursday, the duo left the courthouse to live out the rest of their lives together.

"They wanted justice for Baby Girl and we got it for her today."