BRYAN, Williams County — Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, who was killed in action in Afghanistan.

RELATED: Body of Army Airborne member from Stryker killed in action brought home to United States

According to city of Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade, services for Pfc. Kreischer will be held on Friday and Saturday in the Bryan High School Gymnasium.

On Thursday, there will be a processional to bring Pfc. Kreischer to Bryan from the Toledo Airport.

The procession will begin between 4:40 p.m. and 5 p.m. It will proceed west on Airport Highwy through Swanton to County Rd. 2-2.

The public is asked to avoid the airport area and allow the family and procession to smoothly pass through.

Community members who wish to silently stand along Airport Highway as the procession passes on Thursday can do so along the route within the limits of the Village of Swanton, Burlington, West Unity and Bryan, according to Mayor Schlade.

Log In or Sign Up to View See posts, photos and more on Facebook.

No one will be permitted to speak directly to the family per their wishes.

A map of the route can be viewed here.

Residents are asked to not line the county roads or highways as this will cause unsafe conditions for the procession.

The visitation will be held on Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the funeral being held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Graveside services will be private.

"The Community of Bryan and Williams County will be mourning our soldier. The family has graciously allowed communities from within and outside of Williams County to join us in honoring Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, but we all must respect their privacy and give them space during this devastating time," said Mayor Schlade in a statement.