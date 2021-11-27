Hanukkah begins early this year | Here's where you can celebrate with the community in Northwest Ohio

Often associated with Christmas due to the holidays' proximity on the calendar, the 8-day festival of Hanukkah begins in November this year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Sunday evening, Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, begins a little earlier than is typical.

Hanukkah, or Chanukah, celebrates the “miracle of the oil” when what should have been a day’s worth of oil to light a menorah lamp at the rededication of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem burned for 8 nights.

The eight-day festival is a joyous time, also known for delicious food; including potato latkes, beef brisket, matzo ball soup, and sufganiyot (a type of fried jelly doughnuts).

Games, parties, and gift-giving are also common on Hanukkah.

Hanukkah will end on December 6 this year.

So why is Hanukkah so early this year?

Hanukkah begins on day 25 of the Jewish calendar month of Kislev. which in 2021 falls on November 28.

So are you looking for a fun way to celebrate Hanukkah this year? Check out these events.

Chanukah at the Mall & Gelt Drop

The Chabad House of Toledo will be holding a Drive-In celebration at the Franklin Park Mall from 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 28.

The party will feature a menorah lighting, music, a juggling show, and of course, hot latkes and donuts.

For the first time, there will also be a gelt drop from a fire truck at the yearly event!

Participants will meet in the mall’s parking lot on the corner of Talmadge and Sylvania.

More information can be found here.

Downtown Toledo outdoor menorah lighting

On Monday, November 29, there will be a socially distanced menorah lighting in downtown Toledo, in front of the Government Center building on Jackson St. near N. Erie St.

There will be latkes, donuts, and music at the event.

Menorahs and Martinis

On Thursday, December 2, this event, specifically for women, allows participants the opportunity to make their own menorah out of granite.

There will also be treats and martinis along with an opportunity to learn more about the holiday.

The event has a $15 cover with a reservation or is $18 at the door.

RSVP here.

Car menorah parade

The popular car menorah parade takes place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. this year.

More information can be found here.

Chanukah @ My Neighborhood

Chabad of Toledo is delivering the joy of the holiday right to people’s homes this year.

You can book a 15 minute slot between November 29 and December 5 in which Chabad House will bring a musical menorah mobile, a dancing dreidel, individually wrapped treats and light up gifts right to your door.