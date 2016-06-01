Handheld devices now illegal to manually use while driving in Michigan

Michigan is the latest state to crack down on distracted driving and to make manually using your phone or other electronic device a primary traffic offense.

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Michiganders, a new distracted driving law is now in effect which will crack down on using phones or other devices while driving.

While it has been illegal in Michigan for years to text and drive, the Monroe County Sheriff said the new law will now make using or operating your device while driving a primary offense - which means you can be stopped and ticketed.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the costs can be hefty and can add up if you do not obey the laws.

"The first offense is a $100 fine with 16 hours of community service, the second offense is a $250 with 24 hours of community service and a third offense they can send you to a driving class, but you have to appear in front of the courts," Goodnough said.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the law recently which prohibits answering telephone or video calls, sending or receiving text messages, watching, recording or sending videos and accessing social media while driving.

Other things include browsing the internet and entering information into a GPS or other navigation system which are not allowed either. Sheriff Goodnough said they hope this law will make the roadways safer overall.

"Not so that you don't get stopped and receive a ticket and a financial impact on your finances," Goodnough said. "But more importantly that you don't do it and you don't become that individual that causes a crash regardless of how minor it is."

There are a few exceptions to the law, which include using a Bluetooth or hands-free device as long as you do not manually use the system. In other words, anything more than a single touch is against the law.

Also, using your phone while legally parked and making calls to 911 to report emergencies is another exception.

Remember, in Ohio, using your phone while driving is a primary offense but right now, drivers who are caught are only being given warnings. These warnings will end sometime in October.

From there, the first violation is a $150 fine and two points on your license, unless a distracted driving safety course is completed. On the second and third violations, the fine goes up and can be as high as $550 with 4 points on your license.