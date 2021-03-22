Hand sanitizer dangers highlighted during National Poison Prevention Week

In the rush to producer more sanitizer, the poison prevention council says a key step to deter accidental ingestion was skipped.

TOLEDO, Ohio — National Poison Prevention Week is March 21-27 and the National Poison Prevention Week Council says its message is needed now more than ever.

Each year, more than 2 million poisonings are reported to the nation’s poison control centers, which can be reached through the toll-free Poison Help line, 1-800-222-1222.

To help mitigate these poisonings congress designated the third full week of March as National Poison Prevention Week (NPPW).

Dr. Lori Mitchell Dixon, president of Great Lakes Marketing of Toledo, has been working to reduce accidental poisonings for over 40 years by testing the safety features of products with Toledo’s seniors and toddlers.

Avoiding accidental poisonings - especially among children - has only become more difficult with the increased amount of cleaning/disinfectant products in the home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One major issue is with hand sanitizers, the council said.

Manufacturers raced to produce more hand sanitizer as it flew off the shelves and to do so, skipped what Dixon considers a vital step in production.

This step - adding denatured alcohol - makes the hand sanitizer bitter and less appealing to consume. The FDA has put out warnings after seeing a 79% increase in the number of calls to the National Poison Data System related to hand sanitizer, from March 2019 to March 2020.

These warnings came with a reminder that hand sanitizer and other potentially harmful products need to be appropriately stored. Adults need to supervise the use of hand sanitizers since most packages do not have child-resistant safety features.