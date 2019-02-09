HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Labor Day means different things to everyone. For some, it's a day to spend with family, for some workers, it's a day to celebrate the labor movement but for a lot of people in northwest Ohio, the day also marks the last day of the Hancock County Fair.

A day off school and a day off work, so what better place to spend it than at the county fair?

The last day for the fair had plenty of people in attendance. But it was a special day for the 4-H exhibitors, as it was the last time they were with the animals they raised.

Madie and Molly Spaeth raised rabbits.

"I brought 5 this year," Madie said.

"Because they're smaller and you don't have to do much for them," Molly added.

The sixth year attending the fair was the charm for Remington Price. She was able to win it all in the chicken category, raising a trio of Grand champions.

"I've got reserve champion the last five years, so I was a little bit expecting to win but still not sure." said Price

Along with all of the life lessons that come with raising these animals all year, the process ends with a bit of a lesson in economics as the kids' animals are sold off at auction.

As buyers put in their bids to earn harvesting rights for the poultry and livestock, the kids lined up and waited their turn to sell.

Monday, the standard going price for a trio of chickens was about 250 dollars.

"Just raising the animals to your best ability, but again, making some money at the end too. Going into college, that's where most of mine is going too," said Jacob Deiter, who has raised chickens for seven years.

