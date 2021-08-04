19-year-old Hancock County woman killed in crash near Columbus

Emma Klausing was a passenger in a vehicle hit from behind by a semi. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

DELAWARE, Ohio — A 19-year-old Hancock County woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a car crash near Columbus.

Delaware Police responded to a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 36/State Rt. 37 and Davidson Lane. An investigation determined a semi-tractor struck the rear of a Honda sedan, pushing the Honda into the rear of a private ambulance.

The Honda and ambulance were stopped westbound at a red light on Davidson Lane at the time of the incident. Emma Klausing, of Mount Blanchard, was a passenger in the Honda and pronounced dead at the scene.

Several other individuals were taken to Columbus-area hospitals with various injuries. The incident remains under investigation.