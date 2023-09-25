Hancock County Sheriff Heldman not seeking reelection in 2024

Sheriff Michael Heldman has served as Hancock County Sheriff since 1997 and has worked in Hancock County for the majority of his law enforcement career.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — After a more than five decade career in law enforcement, the Hancock County Sheriff has decided to hang up his hat.

Sheriff Michael Heldman began his career in law enforcement in 1972 as a Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy and outside of a four year stint elsewhere, he has spent his entire career career serving Hancock County.

When he was sworn in as sheriff in 1997, the office had only 85 people on staff. He's proud that he not only grew the department in size to 102 positions, but in supplying new equipment as well.

"Being able to make the office grow, not only man power wise, but equipment wise," said Heldman, "We're probably right now in a better condition, as far as equipment, we've been in ever."

Sheriff Heldman has decided it's time to retire, and will not be running for an eighth term in next year's primary election.

Heldman was awarded Law Enforcement Officer of the year in 2016 by District 1 of Foreign Wars Department of Ohio, was also appointed as a trustee to the Ohio Justice Alliance for Community Corrections and represents Ohio's Sheriff's on the Ohio Jail Advisory Board.

Local elected officials say Sheriff Heldman is leaving behind an organization in much better condition than when he began.

"Sheriff Heldman has been a pillar of our community for the better part of three decades now. His various outreach programs demonstrate his compassion for the people he serves. So much has changed in the world of law enforcement over the past several years. Yet we are reassured that we have been in good hands under his protective watch," said Hancock County Commissioner Tim. Bechtol. "Through his integrity and leadership, he is able to leave office at the end of this current term with the confidence that he did indeed make a positive and lasting difference in his role as our sheriff."

“The Findlay-Hancock County community is extremely grateful for Sheriff Heldman’s decades of leadership," said Findlay mayor Christina Muryn. "He has left a lasting legacy of support for law enforcement and trust in the work that they do. I am excited for him to enjoy a well deserved retirement and continue to partner with his successor."

Heldman hopes his successor can see the current Hancock County jail expand, and that all deputies can be outfitted with body cams.

"Body cameras, that's been in the back of my mind for a long time. But looking at the cost of the body cameras and also looking at the cost of storage of the body cameras has always been a struggle as to where that would go," said Heldman.

He said he believes his lessons of being a good communicator to the public has been passed down to those who have served under him.

"Community policing, talking to people, solve problems, problem solving," said Heldman. "That was always my push, for everyone to learn, and I hope that continues."