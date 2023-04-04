Hancock County recognizes local public health champions

The awards are issued to an individual and an organization in Hancock County that positively impacted community health.

FINDLAY, Ohio — While doctors and nurses usually get most of the recognition for work in the healthcare industry, people behind the scenes play valuable roles as well.

A lot of important work happens inside the Hancock Public Health building for the overall health and wellness of Hancock County.

But, they can't do all of the work alone, which is why Hancock Public Health on Tuesday recognized the individuals and organizations in the community that champion public health.

For the second year, Hancock Public Health is awarding one individual and one local organization with a Public Health Champions Award.

The idea for the honor came after the public health board wanted to acknowledge the people in the county who were integral in helping the community weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation was recognized as this year's organization champion.

Since 2018, the foundation has helped award more than $300,000 in grant funding for Hancock Public Health and helped in multiple ways during the pandemic.

"In small ways and big ways," foundation president and CEO Brian Treece said. "Small ways, providing some freezers where the vaccines could be kept at an appropriate temperature. Larger things, using our voice in the community to talk about public health and how important public health is."

Jeanie Ploeger won the individual champion award. As the fiscal officer of Marion Township, she was integral in organizing some of the first drive-through clinics.

After acquiring federal aid money for Marion Township, Ploeger helped other Hancock County townships and more across the region get their funding as well.