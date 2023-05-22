Parental Advisory Council to field Hancock County caregivers' thoughts, benefit social services

Any parent with a child in a Hancock County social service agency are eligible to be selected for the council.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A new organization in Hancock County is committed to making sure parents' voices are being heard.

The Family Resource Center in Hancock County was awarded a four-year, $4 million system of care grant from the Hancock County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board to create a new Parental Advisory Council.

If a parent or legal caretaker's child receives services from any social service agency in the county, leaders want to hear the guardian's opinion on those programs.

"The Parental Advisory Council is meant to amplify parents' voices," Sarah Gibeaut, the FRC's Lead Family Coordinator, said. "We want to hear from the experts in the situation, which are parents and caregivers. Those who use the services, we want to know what's working well, what may need improved and what is not working."

And along with helping to make changes to current programs and services, the PAC could also be vital in creating new ones as well.

"If we're thinking of developing this idea, or this program or this service; what do you think about it?" Gibeaut said. "Parents can give honest feedback on if they would use it and what they think about it."

The PAC will meet a minimum of six times per year, but will more than likely average a meeting every month, Gibeaut said.

To begin the new council, the FRC is looking for 6 to 15 parents to sign up. If placed on the council, members will also be compensated for their time.

"Each meeting that you attend and participate in, you will receive a stipend of $35," Gibeaut said. "there are additional funds available for time outside of the committee if we have to have a subcommittee or a sidebar for a special project that will be compensated for as well."