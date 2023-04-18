Volunteers needed for juvenile court appointed special advocate program in Hancock County.

On average, 100 children are in the care of Hancock County at any given time.

Example video title will go here for this video

FINDLAY, Ohio — Combating child abuse is a complicated task that requires coordinated work by many agencies and volunteers in each community.

On average, 100 children are in the care of Hancock County at any given time, and another 70 are under protective supervision due to child abuse.

And to make sure every agency, non-profit, and individual who helps these children are on the same page, a luncheon is held once a year.

"It's the one time every year we all come into the same room and talk about this and make sure we all understand the problem and also prevent the solutions that we have," said Randal Galbraith, director of Hancock County Job & Family Services.

This year's luncheon focused on the return of the Court Appointed Special Advocate program, which partners a volunteer with a child in the system to make sure all of their personal and emotional needs are met.

"Intensity to coaching, or being a Big Brother or Big Sister, all the way up to being a foster parent, or being a court appointed special advocate," Galbraith said. "The more eyes we can get on kids, the more we're going to solve this problem."

But leaders said volunteers don't have to work with CASA or be a foster parent to help kids in need in the community.

"If you witness child abuse, call your child abuse services, call your law enforcement in your community," said Ashley Ritz, Executive Director of Open Arms domestic violence and crisis services. "We all have a role in preventing child abuse and taking action. So reach out, don't be afraid to."

And if you can't take time to volunteer, these agencies and non profits are always in need of monetary or other donations.

"Not all people can donate money, but there's other resources," said Ryan Fausnaugh, executive director of the Center for Safe and Healthy Children. "Hygiene items going to domestic violence shelters are awesome. We always give kids toys when they leave, such as stuffed animals, blankets, just to make them feel more comfortable."