HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — A Risingsun, Ohio woman is facing injuries after she lost control of her motorcycle on State Route 613 on Saturday.

The incident happened at 11:17 a.m. near County Road 139.

Andrea L. Roper, 45, was reportedly headed westbound on State Route 613 when she lost control in the gravel. Her motorcycle traveled off the north side of the roadway and crashed.

Roper was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers said that Roper was wearing her helmet at the time of the accident. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Roper was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.

This story is developing.

