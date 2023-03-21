Hancock County leaders learn new skills from experts at summit

Raise the Bar Hancock County hosted local leaders from a variety of aspects from across the county for the summit including businesses, non-profits and area schools.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Leaders from all walks of life in Hancock County met Tuesday at the University of Findlay for a leadership summit to learn how they can do more for their community.

"I think a lot of people don't realize how much is going on, whether they're just not out and about or their kids don't go to certain schools that are doing some of this leadership development programming," Tricia Valasek, executive director of Raise the Bar, said. "This is a nice opportunity to tie it together."

Attendees heard from other local groups including the UF and Findlay Young Professionals about ongoing programs and initiatives and heard from national leadership experts on how preparing for leadership roles is also a good way to be prepared for upcoming opportunities.

"You may be the spark that starts a fire of transformation for somebody else," William Blackford IV, a coach and consultant with Utah-based leadership coaching company FranklinCovey, said. "That's if you're young, and if you are older. It's just making that connection and I think that is why this is so powerful."

One of the keynote speakers, former Ohio State basketball player Aaron Craft, said it's never too early to begin developing good leadership skills and that the best leaders don't separate themselves from the group that they are leading.