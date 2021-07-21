Hancock County Battle of the Badges Blood Drive set for Aug. 9th

Last years blood drive was cancelled due to covid, but this year the battle will be a 4 way competition

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — A special battle of the badges is being planned in Hancock County, and it's going to be a four-way fight.

This year the Hancock County Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will be between the Findlay Police Department, Findlay Fire Department, Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Hancock county EMS.

Those donating blood can say which department their donation goes towards.

It's a fun way of hopefully getting more people to come out and donate during this ongoing blood shortage.

"A lot of people look for us to be the leaders in the community," said Deputy Corey Hartman, crime prevention specialist with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. "So why not be that leading force that goes out there and try to do some greater good in the community and get them more blood since we are so short right now?"