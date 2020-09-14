Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office to receive over $42K in traffic safety grants

The money was given by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office which was passed through the National Highway Safety Administration.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is receiving $42,742 in federal traffic safety grants for the 2021 fiscal year.

The funding was given by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO0 which was passed through the National Highway Safety Administration.

The funds will be used to support the efforts of safety partners statewide and focus on traffic safety priority areas such as restraint use, impaired and distracted driving, motorcycle safety and youthful drivers.

Compettitive grants and proposals are accepted and reviewed by OTSO with funds awarded to projects that will have the greatest impact on reducing fatal crashes or significantly improving traffic safety systems.