Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office looking for information regarding deadly hit-and-run

Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the driver or the truck should contact the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at 419-422-2424.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The Hancock County Sheriff's office is looking for information regarding a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on May 20.

The crash happened at 1311 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay.

The sheriff's office says 77-year-old Carolyn Reynolds was a passenger in a 2019 Kia when the car was hit by a red four-door truck.

Reynolds died a few days later; an autopsy indicated the cause of death was from injuries sustained during the crash.

Witnesses say the driver of the truck was a white male in his early 20's with red hair.

After reviewing surveillance video, it was determined the truck appears to be a Ford F-250/350 with a chrome toolbox with chrome running boards. The truck would have some front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the driver or the truck should contact the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at 419-422-2424.