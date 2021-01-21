Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office warns of scam callers impersonating Amazon security

The callers falsely claim to be head of security for Amazon, telling victims their accounts have been hacked and a fee is required to reactivate their accounts.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A phone scam involving Amazon is making the rounds and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure the community doesn't fall victim.

Scam callers claiming to be the head of security for Amazon are contacting victims, telling the victims that their Amazon accounts have been hacked, according to a news release sent by the sheriff's office.

The scammers say that you must pay a fee to reactivate your Amazon account. To do this, the scammers request the fee is paid for by purchasing gift cards in large amounts and calling the scammer back with the information for these gift cards.

The sheriff's office warns that this is a scam and you should never give personal or financial information to anyone asking in this manner.