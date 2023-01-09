Hancock County nonprofit funding April 2024 total solar eclipse events

Grant proposal applications are due Oct. 2 and the grant funding is expected to be announced by the end of November.

FINDLAY, Ohio — It may be 220 days away, but planning is underway to enjoy the upcoming total solar eclipse in April 2024.

And Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation wants to make sure any plans to celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime event can be fully funded.

The nonprofit is taking proposal submissions to distribute grant funding for educational or community engagement activities in Hancock County for the eclipse on April 8, 2024.

"What are some educational opportunities and activities that they can creatively develop that we can help fund that will get people of all ages excited about this event and engaged in it?" said Kimberly Bash, the FHCCF chief community engagement officer.

The last time a total solar eclipse passed over Ohio was in 1806.

"Because we're going to be having an influx, obviously, of folks coming in that there may be individuals from outside of our community that benefit from the services that our program provided. But I do believe the bulk of it will be impacting the residents of our county," Bash said.

There is no set cap for the funding pool, as the foundation wants to see what ideas, both big and small, are pitched.

The funding will come from the nonprofit's Education Field of Interest Fund and the Unrestricted or Common Good Fund.

The idea to help pay for eclipse activities came from public feedback that residents wanted more educational programming in Hancock County and more affordable things for families to do.

"What a perfect time to tie both of those together than with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in April of next year," foundation president and CEO Brian Treece said.