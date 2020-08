Police say the man was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody after firing at police officers in Hancock County on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 6:51 p.m. at a home on Co. Rd. 8 in Jackson Township.

Police were called to the home on a domestic dispute.

During the investigation, police say 51-year-old Dean Lauck of Arlington waved a firearm; gunfire was then exchanged between Lauck and police.

Officers say Lauck was shortly taken into custody without further incident.