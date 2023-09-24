Hamburger Mary's Toledo making move across the river

Hamburger Mary's, which features drag performers and classic American food, opened at the Docks in east Toledo in 2019.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Hamburger Mary's Toledo is moving to a new location across the river in downtown.

The restaurant, which features performances by drag queens and kings, is part of a national chain. It has been at the Docks since 2019.

Now its owners are preparing for the move to North Huron Street near Adams St. at a site most recently occupied Poco Piatti.

Hamburger Mary's staff and performers say they want a smaller, more personal venue, closer to the heart of downtown Toledo.

“It's gonna be so much better for us. And not that this place isn't it. But as a performer, it's like a football field. It's huge,” said co-owner Lorrie Ricker.

Performer Ana Moisty is also looking forward to a smaller space to performer.

"I'm extremely expressive at everything that I do. Lots of hand and motions, lots of big movements. All that good stuff. And it's really fun when everyone can see it,” said Moisty. “And that's something that I'm really looking forward to, is that the whole restaurant can see the whole performance the whole time."

A new restaurant called Boardwalk B&G will open at Hamburger Mary's old location at a future date.

Boardwalk B&G will feature American fare.

Hamburger Mary’s says they will still have Dining with the Divas on weekends as well as the Rise and Dine brunch on Sundays.

The owners of Hamburger Mary’s hope to open the first floor of the new location towards the end of October.

The restaurant's last day of business at the Docks will be October 1st.

The original Hamburger Mary's opened in San Francisco in 1972.