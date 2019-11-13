TOLEDO, Ohio — The stage is set: Hamburger Mary's is just about ready for business.

The restaurant is something that will be a new experience in Toledo.

"We're kind of a campy, fun burger joint - burger bar. We provide entertainment in the form of drag queens," Lorrie Ricker with Midwest Mary's LLC said.

The restaurant chain started in San Francisco. Franchises have opened in nine states. The closest to northwest Ohio is in Chicago.

The Toledo location fills a vacancy in the end unit of The Docks, which has seen several restaurants come and go over the years.

Those involved in Toledo's Hamburger Mary's said it feels like the 419.

"Each individual Hamburger Mary's has a spirit of each individual city that it's in. And we really want to make sure that we're Toledoized," Ricker said.

The restaurant teamed up with Earnest Brew Works to create a special beer called the "Mary Hoppins." Toledo Spirits also provided some artwork and liquor.

Ricker said the plan is to open in a little over a week with the focus on the food and service. Hours will vary at the start and the menu will be small to start with room to grow.

"We have the ability to add on local favorites at any time, seasonal items. So things will always be changing and progressing, but we'll still have our Mary flair," Ricker said.

The entertainment director said there will be pop up drag shows throughout the first month, with bigger productions to follow.

While Hamburger Mary's is ready for Toledo, is Toledo ready for a burger with a side of drag queen?

"I think the city is ready. I would hope everyone is ready to come to Hamburger Mary's and just check it out. We want everyone from all walks of life to come here and just 'we're the open-mind bar, for open-minded people," Ricker said.

