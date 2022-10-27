Halloween sales expected to reach all time high amid rising inflation

The National Retail Federation says Halloween fans will shell out $10.6 billion in sales, the highest in U.S. history.

WEST ST PAUL, Minn. — This Halloween weekend, some may choose to settle for more tricks than treats as Americans navigate the pressure of mounting inflation.

The cost of candy is up 14%, according to a recent report from the S&P Global Market Intelligence, the highest increase since the firm started recording in 1999.

However, that won't be enough to bring the Halloween spending to a complete dead end.

The National Retail Federation says Halloween fans will shell out $10.6 billion in sales, the highest in U.S. history, something Jim Berg, owner of Twin Cities Magic and Costumes, is witnessing firsthand.

"If you've got higher prices on something, the sales are naturally going to go up as well," said Berg.

Americans are expected to spend $100.45 per person this Halloween and according to the National Retail Federation, roughly $3.6 billion on costumes alone.

"We'd like to get our share," laughed Berg.

A share, at a time when the unadjusted annual rate of inflation remains at 8.2% as of September.

A scary high, but not too scary for some shoppers.

"It's easy to go overboard, but we always can find a way to justify it," said Nicole Webster as she shopped with her family.

