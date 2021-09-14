HalloWeekends returns Friday at Cedar Point

Admission to the park includes more than 50 special attractions.

HalloWeekends are back at Cedar Point starting Friday with a variety of special events.

More than 50 HalloWeekends attractions and activities are included with park admission. This year, guests will have more time to enjoy the park with expanded day and nighttime hours in October.

Starting next month, the park will be open until midnight Thursday through Sunday.

Kids and families can enjoy the Tricks and Treats Fall Fest during the daytime with a costume contest, pumpkin decorating, trick-or-treating, corn mazes, games, coloring and more. After sundown, ominous lights and fog emerge in certain areas of the midway.

It's SCARY how excited our team is for the start of HalloWeekends THIS Friday! 👻https://t.co/LaytIAYHW5 🎃 pic.twitter.com/p9luWDzSTU — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) September 13, 2021

This year Banished takes over the Frontier Trail. "Malevolent beings" seek revenge on the townsfolk who betrayed them and sent them far from civilization, and the Blood on the Bayou outdoor fright zone makes its debut on Adventure Island.

There are six outdoor fright zones and five indoor haunted houses ready to welcome fans of spooky season.

The Cedar Point culinary team will be cooking up more than 20 hand-crafted items this year including maple pepper bacon flatbread, pumpkin bread pudding and cinnamon grilled cheese.

