Halim Clinic offers free medical care to those without insurance

Doctors at the clinic says this service is made possible by donations and volunteers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Since 2017, the Halim Clinic in Holland has been offering free dental services for patients who don't have dental insurance.

The clinic is now expanding to offer free medical services for those in the community without medical insurance and who need medical care.

The doctors who volunteer at Halim Clinic say they are passionate about helping patients who may not have insurance, as they understand that medical care can get costly without it.

The mission at Halim Clinic is to improve the well-being of patients in the Toledo area and to deliver effective and quality care to patients who can not afford medical insurance.

This year, the clinic's goal is to donate $50,000 in services to people in need. In the past four months, doctors who volunteer at the clinic have provided care for almost 600 patients.

The doctors say they are able to provide this free care with the help of donations, volunteers and assistance in hiring.

The clinic, located at 6855 Spring Valley Dr. is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but it is highly recommended that you book an appointment.