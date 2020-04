TOLEDO, Ohio — Middle East Market and Sidon Restaurant are now delivering kosher and halal meals.

They can deliver produce and halal poultry; just place your order online and they'll deliver your groceries.

The delivery fee is $5.

The restaurant and market are also offering curbside pick-up for a healthy Mediterranean meal.

The Market is open Monday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors and high-risk personnel and closes at 6 p.m.