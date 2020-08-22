Lambertville gym owner speaks out after members test positive for COVID-19

Jeff de Groff continued to run workouts but said between 10-15 people from the gym felt COVID-19 symptoms and some tested positive.

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Multiple members of Homebody Xtreme Fitness in Lambertville have tested positive for COVID-19, but owner Jeff de Groff claims his circuit gym is still safe.

He said the concern of patrons testing positive came to his attention within the past few weeks.



“It happened, well it was like two-and-a-half weeks ago, but a week prior to that I had two or three members say they were sick, but I just assumed they were the normal sickness,” de Groff said.



De Groff continued to run workouts but said between 10-15 people from the gym felt COVID-19 symptoms and some tested positive. He said he closed the gym as a precaution, but multiple people have reported otherwise, saying workouts never stopped, even after people tested positive.



When asked when he closed the gym and if he was still closed, de Groff said he is currently closed and plans to stay closed for another ten days.

Right now, gyms in Michigan are only allowed to host outdoor workouts, as gyms have not been given the green light to re-open completely.